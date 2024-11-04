Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046,913 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,346,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GDX opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

