Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

