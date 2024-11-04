Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $63.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

