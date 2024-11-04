Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $391,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $119.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

