Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 194,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period.

Shares of HAP opened at $50.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

