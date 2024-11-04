Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

