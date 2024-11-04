Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

