Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

