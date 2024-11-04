Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,495 shares of company stock worth $18,513,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.19 and its 200 day moving average is $223.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.64 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

