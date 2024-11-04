Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,741 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,519,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

