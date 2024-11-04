Focus Financial Network Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,822,000 after buying an additional 115,561 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,362 shares of company stock worth $11,450,695 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $458.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

