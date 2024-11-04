Focus Financial Network Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EYLD opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

