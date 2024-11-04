Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 1,052 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 133.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $215.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day moving average is $192.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

