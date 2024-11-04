Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 266,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5,260.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 98,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT opened at $69.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $951.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

