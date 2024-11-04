Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 351 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,334 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,750,000 after buying an additional 534,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 958,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,115,000 after buying an additional 395,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

