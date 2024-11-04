Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

VKTX stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $10,088,541.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,929.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,609,397.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $10,088,541.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,929.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,473 shares of company stock valued at $37,088,158. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.