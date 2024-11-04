Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 7,115 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

