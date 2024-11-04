Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,293 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

