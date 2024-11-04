Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in FOX by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

