FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

