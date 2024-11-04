FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.39% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $638.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

