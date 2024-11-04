FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDEC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FDEC stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $914.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.