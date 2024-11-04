FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Barclays

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

Shares of FTAI opened at $142.46 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $149.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,424.46 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $1,738,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

