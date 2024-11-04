Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $533.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.