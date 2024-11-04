Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires 578 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $197.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.47 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

