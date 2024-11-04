GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Craig Coleman Buys 362,210 Shares

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman acquired 362,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$168,427.65 ($110,807.66).
Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, Craig Coleman acquired 21,505,375 shares of GTN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,578,946.96).
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.
GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.
