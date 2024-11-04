Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,084.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,834. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 245.66%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

