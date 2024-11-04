Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $179.90 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $84.85 and a 12 month high of $185.10. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

