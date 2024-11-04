Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,797.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 2,710.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 217.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.15 on Monday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

