Head to Head Survey: MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) & Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MonotaRO and Wilmar International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.81 billion 4.53 $154.87 million $0.33 49.70 Wilmar International $67.16 billion 0.22 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO.

Dividends

Profitability

MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MonotaRO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares MonotaRO and Wilmar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO 8.80% 27.81% 19.16% Wilmar International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MonotaRO and Wilmar International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of MonotaRO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About MonotaRO



MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Wilmar International



Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in the processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, including vegetable oils, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products, as well as ready-to-eat meals and central kitchen products. The Feed and Industrial Products segment is involved in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of products, such as animal feeds, non-edible palm and lauric products, agricultural commodities, oleochemicals, gas oil, and biodiesel. The Plantation and Sugar Milling segment engages in the cultivation and milling of palm oil and sugarcane. The Others segment provides logistics and jetty port services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as Ezyhealth Asia Pacific Ltd and changed its name to Wilmar International Limited in July 2006. Wilmar International Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

