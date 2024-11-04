Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.29 on Friday. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 15,153.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.