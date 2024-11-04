Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Honda Motor Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.29 on Friday. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
