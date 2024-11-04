ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Critical Survey

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ICC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 4.31% 5.78% 1.77% SiriusPoint 11.94% 13.01% 2.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ICC and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICC and SiriusPoint”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $83.16 million 0.87 $4.26 million $1.27 18.10 SiriusPoint $2.61 billion 0.87 $354.80 million $1.59 8.40

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats ICC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.