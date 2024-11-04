Ignite Planners LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.02.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.47 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

