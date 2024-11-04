Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 33.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

