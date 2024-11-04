Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,439 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $737.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

