Insider Buying: WA1 Resources Ltd (ASX:WA1) Insider Acquires 650,000 Shares of Stock

WA1 Resources Ltd (ASX:WA1 – Get Free Report) insider Rhys Bradley bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,000.00 ($128,289.47).
WA1 Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About WA1 Resources
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WA1 Resources
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for WA1 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WA1 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.