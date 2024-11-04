Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Sells 3,753 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,774.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.2 %

EAT stock opened at $104.92 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 32,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.