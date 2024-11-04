Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $7,206,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.22, for a total value of $7,206,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,435,705.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA opened at $229.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $259.39. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,930.93 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
