Insider Selling: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sells $404,200.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,062,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,315.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Universal Insurance Stock Performance
NYSE:UVE opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.27.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
