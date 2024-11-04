Insider Selling: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sells $404,200.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,062,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,315.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:UVE opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 424.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 240.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 40.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 17.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

