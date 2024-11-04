International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 12,674.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Up 2.1 %

RVTY opened at $121.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $82.17 and a one year high of $128.15.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,807 shares of company stock valued at $937,576 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.