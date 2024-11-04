International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $75.52 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $78.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

