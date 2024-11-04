International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of WPP by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WPP by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of WPP opened at $53.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

WPP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.954 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

