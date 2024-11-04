International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in International Paper by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 112,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.96.

International Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

IP opened at $55.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,996.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $938,486. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

