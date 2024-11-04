Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of TBLL opened at $105.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $106.23.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

