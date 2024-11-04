Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 618,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RSPH stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

