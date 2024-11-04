IonQ (IONQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. IonQ has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IonQ to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.88.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $406,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,679.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

