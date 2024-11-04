IonQ (IONQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. IonQ has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IonQ to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IonQ Stock Performance
Shares of IonQ stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ
Insider Activity at IonQ
In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $406,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,679.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IonQ
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.