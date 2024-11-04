IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) & Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Financial Comparison

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of IperionX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IperionX and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IperionX 0 0 1 1 3.50 Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

IperionX presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given IperionX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IperionX is more favorable than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology.

This table compares IperionX and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IperionX N/A N/A -$21.84 million N/A N/A Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A -$3.32 million ($0.74) -2.86

Profitability

This table compares IperionX and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IperionX N/A N/A N/A Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A -35.40% -29.50%

Volatility and Risk

IperionX has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IperionX beats Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec. The company's flagship lithium lane projects, as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway. It also has Winston gold/silver property in New Mexico, the United States. The company was formerly known as Far Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

