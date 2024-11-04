iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.