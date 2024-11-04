iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

