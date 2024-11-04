iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

